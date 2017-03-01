Presidential Trump – CNN News 

While such language could please conservatives, Trump sent shockwaves through Washington earlier Tuesday by telling reporters he wants to pass an immigration reform bill that could grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants living in the US.

“The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” Trump said at the White House. But he did not provide further clarity on that position during his address.

So far there is little sign that the new President’s legislative agenda, which includes repealing and replacing Obamacare, a big tax overhaul, and a $1 trillion infrastructure program , is anywhere near coming to fruition.

That explains why he devoted a considerable portion of the address to touting his achievements so far. He argued that his election alone had convinced big firms like Ford, Sprint, SoftBank and Intel to invest billions of job-creating dollars in the US. He noted that stocks have put on $3 trillion in value since his election and claimed to have saved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, including on the new F-35 jet fighter.

Trump said he also kept his word by cutting government regulations, clearing the way for the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines and pulling out of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal.

The President also laid down clear principles for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, a key policy goal that is threatening to become overwhelmed by the complications of writing health policy. A new system, he said, must retain coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, should offer plans backed by tax credits and expanded health savings accounts and should preserve Medicaid expansion in the states. Trump also vowed to bring down the high price of drugs “immediately.”

‘Obamacare is collapsing’

“Obamacare is collapsing — and we must act decisively to protect all Americans,” he said, “Action is not a choice — it is a necessity.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in passing the law, shook her head as Trump condemned it.

The President also signaled action on another key piece of his agenda — tax reform, promising “massive” relief for the middle classes and cuts in corporate tax. Yet Trump also pushed for his $1 trillion infrastructure plan and spoke of his effort to boost military spending. Given that he has also said he will protect entitlements, questions will be asked about how the administration can finance its ambitious plans.

Trump’s speech was closely watched around the world, given that his pronouncements on foreign policy have caused alarm and confusion. There were, however, few details on national security policy to clear up misconceptions.

Trump recommitted himself to a strong “America First” foreign policy, but also backed NATO — as long as its members pay their dues — while bemoaning trillions of dollars the US has spent in foreign wars abroad.

“My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America,” said Trump. “But we know that America is better off when there is less conflict, not more. We must learn from the mistakes of the past. We have seen the war and the destruction that have ravaged and raged throughout the world.”

Despite some positive reviews for Trump in the room on Tuesday, the official Democratic response by former Kentucky Gov. Steven Beshear accused the President of deserting the working people who voted for him by picking a cabinet of millionaires and billionaires.

“That’s not being our champion. That’s being Wall Street’s champion,” Beshear said.

“Real leaders don’t spread derision and division. Real leaders strengthen, they unify, they partner, and they offer real solutions instead of ultimatums and blame,” said Beshear, accusing Trump of waging war on refugees and immigrants and endangering US security by reaching out to Russia.( Stephen Collinson , CNN)

