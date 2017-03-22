Priest-turned-politician-turned-state leader raises concerns in Uttar Pradesh – CNN News

The appointment of a polarizing Hindu religious leader as the next chief minister of an Indian state with almost 40 million Muslims has raised concerns about the country’s direction under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After BJP swept Uttar Pradesh elections in a landslide last week, taking 75% of available seats , Yogi Adityanath became head of the state’s government.

Adityanath is known for his provocative rhetoric against Muslims, including once vowing in a speech about inter-faith marriage that “If the Muslims take away a Hindu girl, we will take away 100 Muslim girls.”

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state with 204 million people out of which nearly a fifth are Muslim.

Adityanath, 44, is head priest of a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh’s northeast, and five-time member of parliament for the district.

