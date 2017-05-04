Prison guard falls to his death in South Cotabato
COTABATO CITY – A prison guard was killed after he slipped from a water fall during a picnic in the town of T’boli in South Cotabato province in Mindanao, police said Thursday.
Police said the body of the 37-year old Leo Solinap was retrieved by rescuers and rushed to hospital in an effort to revive him, but he was already dead even before reaching there.
Chief Inspector Ramil Villagracia, the town’s police chief, said Solinap, a member of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, was taking a video on Hidak Falls in Kematu village when the accident occurred.
The rapid water also made it extremely difficult and dangerous for rescuers to retrieve Solinap, a native of Koronadal City. (Rhoderick Beñez)
