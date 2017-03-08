Purported son of Kim Jong Nam appears online – NHK

A man identifying himself as the son of Kim Jong Nam has stated in an online video that his father has been killed.

The South Korean government has told NHK it is trying to confirm whether the man in the video is in fact the son of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The 40-second clip of Kim Han Sol was posted on the website of a group claiming to support North Korean defectors.

The man introduces himself in English as Kim Han Sol from North Korea and a member of the Kim family.

He says his father was killed a few days ago and that he is with his mother and sister. He adds that he hopes the situation improves.

He shows his passport, but the image is blacked out. He also expresses gratitude to someone.

There is no information on when and where the video was shot.

South Korean intelligence officials told NHK that it is highly likely the man in the video is authentic.

If the identity of the man is confirmed, it would the first time a family member has acknowledged the killing of Kim Jong Nam.

The defectors’ group called “Cheollima Civil Defense” states on its website that Kim Jong Nam’s 3 family members sought refuge and that it has moved them to a safe place.

The group thanks 4 countries for support, including the Netherlands, China and the United States.

It praises the Dutch ambassador to South Korea for what it calls swift and strong support. It says it regrets that several countries turned down its request for help.(NHK)

