Rebels kill 4 cops in daring Davao ambush 

Posted: 3:43 pm, March 8, 2017 by Desk Man

DAVAO CITY – Communist rebels killed four policemen in an ambush Wednesday in the southern Philippine province of Davao del Sur, officials said.

Officials tagged the New People’s Army as behind the daring attack which occurred in the village of Sibayan in Bansalan town. One policeman was wounded in the ambush. The team of policemen were heading to the village to respond to a shooting incident when rebels attacked them.

There was no immediate statement from President Rodrigo Duterte or to any members of the government panel who were holding backchannel talks with the rebels for the resumption of the peace negotiations.

Duterte suspended the peace talks last month after rebels launched a series of deadly attacks in the restive region following government’s failure to release some 400 political detainees – mostly NPA leaders and members arrested and captured in the past by authorities – a promise made by the President during election campaign last year.

The rebels have been fighting for many decades now for the establishment of a communist state in the country. (Mindanao Examiner)

