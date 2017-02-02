Rebels kill army officer in Davao province

DAVAO CITY – A young army officer was killed and another injured in an attack blamed by the military to the communist rebels in the southern Filipino province of Davao Oriental.

The attack by New People’s Army killed Second Lieutenant Miguel Victor Alejo and wounded Private Peter Sumatin. The soldiers were in the village of Lambog in the town of Manay when rebels attacked them, according to the Eastern Mindanao Command on Thursday.

Alejo was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2015. Both soldiers belong to the 67th Infantry Battalion and had been sent to the area to help police track down rebels allegedly extorting money and collecting food from villagers.

General Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the regional military commander, on Thursday warned troops of rebel attacks and ordered security forces to stay vigilant and alert after the NPA terminated its unilateral ceasefire and told fighters to resume offensives despite the ongoing peace talks.

Rebel forces are fighting for the establishment of a separate Maoist state in the country. (Mindanao Examiner)

