We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, February 3, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Rebels kill army officer in Davao province
  • Follow Us!

Rebels kill army officer in Davao province 

Posted: 8:18 pm, February 2, 2017 by Desk Man

DAVAO CITY – A young army officer was killed and another injured in an attack blamed by the military to the communist rebels in the southern Filipino province of Davao Oriental.

The attack by New People’s Army killed Second Lieutenant Miguel Victor Alejo and wounded Private Peter Sumatin. The soldiers were in the village of Lambog in the town of Manay when rebels attacked them, according to the Eastern Mindanao Command on Thursday.

Alejo was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2015. Both soldiers belong to the 67th Infantry Battalion and had been sent to the area to help police track down rebels allegedly extorting money and collecting food from villagers.

General Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the regional military commander, on Thursday warned troops of rebel attacks and ordered security forces to stay vigilant and alert after the NPA terminated its unilateral ceasefire and told fighters to resume offensives despite the ongoing peace talks.

Rebel forces are fighting for the establishment of a separate Maoist state in the country. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,152 total views, 1,003 views today

You may also like:

Villagers fear pollution from Davao coconut oil factory Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City 3 soldiers injured in NPA attack in Mindanao 2 soldiers wounded in Sayyaf clash in Sulu Commies end ceasefire, order new offensives in Philippines Stakeholders pursue progress, economic support to Sulu Sulu Governor Hands Over Housing Project To The Poor Mindanao on heightened alert due to NPA threats
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment