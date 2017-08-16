Rebels seize Kidapawan City cop

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Suspected communist insurgents seized a policeman on Wednesday in a daring mission in Kidapawan City in southern Philippines.

Police said PO3 Briston Catalan just brought his children to school and was returning home on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by armed men – believed to be members of the New People’s Army – and taken captive.

It was unknown whether Catalan was armed or not, but police said he is assigned in the town of Makilala in North Cotabato province and residing in Kidapawan.

Police did not say why it failed to detect the presence of rebels in the city despite tight security in the region due to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law nearly three months ago. The military also did not release any statement on the audaciously bold operation of the NPA, which is fighting for a separate rule in the country.

Last year, the rebels also seized PO1 Romy Solana, of the Makilala police force, and executed him. (Rhoderick Beñez)

