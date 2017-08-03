We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, August 3, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Riders pay courtesy to Sulu governor
  • Follow Us!

Riders pay courtesy to Sulu governor 

Posted: 4:14 pm, August 3, 2017 by Desk Man
20614181_2005680039654718_794783660_n

20562655_2005680322988023_58076865_n

Sulu Governor Toto Tan with members of the Sniper MX Owners Club  at his office in Patikul town.

SULU – Members of the local chapter of the Sniper MX Owners Club paid their courtesy to Governor Toto Tan during a recent visit at the Sulu Provincial Capitol in Patikul town.

The group also announced that it would hold the first-ever motorcycle show as part of its projects aimed at promoting camaraderie, peace and unity among riders in the province. Part of the show is a campaign by the motorcycle group to educate owners and riders on traffic rules and regulations, among others.

Tan said he is supportive of the advocacy of the Sniper MX Owners Club which has chapters all over the Philippines.

The members of the Sniper MX Owners Club also pledged support to Tan’s peace and development programs and praised him for his efforts in promoting Sulu as a peaceful province and trading hub in this part of the country. (Ahl-franzie Salinas.)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

1,521 total views, 1,521 views today

You may also like:

NPA rebels torch bus in Mindanao despite resumption of stalled peace talks NPA rebels own up deadly marine ambush in Mindanao NGCP now blames ‘maliciously’ planted trees for massive Mindanao blackout 7 Sayyafs surrender in Sulu province Management Association of the Philippines to promote ARMM’s investment drive 4 Sayyaf militants yield in Basilan province ARMM working on recovery and rehabilitation plan for Marawi City Philippine troops hunt down BIFF militants
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment