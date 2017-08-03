Riders pay courtesy to Sulu governor
Sulu Governor Toto Tan with members of the Sniper MX Owners Club at his office in Patikul town.
SULU – Members of the local chapter of the Sniper MX Owners Club paid their courtesy to Governor Toto Tan during a recent visit at the Sulu Provincial Capitol in Patikul town.
The group also announced that it would hold the first-ever motorcycle show as part of its projects aimed at promoting camaraderie, peace and unity among riders in the province. Part of the show is a campaign by the motorcycle group to educate owners and riders on traffic rules and regulations, among others.
Tan said he is supportive of the advocacy of the Sniper MX Owners Club which has chapters all over the Philippines.
The members of the Sniper MX Owners Club also pledged support to Tan’s peace and development programs and praised him for his efforts in promoting Sulu as a peaceful province and trading hub in this part of the country. (Ahl-franzie Salinas.)
