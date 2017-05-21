We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, May 21, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Romanian tourist slips off Lake Sebu falls
  • Follow Us!

Romanian tourist slips off Lake Sebu falls 

Posted: 4:23 pm, May 21, 2017 by Desk Man

KORONADAL CITY – A Romanian tourist who was on a holiday vacation in South Cotabato province in southern Philippines reportedly fell to his death in Lake Sebu and authorities were investigating the incident.

The foreigner, Paul Brato, was said to have slipped from a water falls and died, but details of the incident was unclear. Brato was reported to be staying with a Filipino friend in the town of Surallah.

It was not immediately known whether the Department of Foreign Affairs was informed of Brato’s death. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

1,743 total views, 1,743 views today

You may also like:

Troops kill 2 Sayyafs in Basilan, rescue abducted sailor ARMM governor to speak on Mindanao issues in U.S. forum Sayyafs behead captured army soldier JRooz Offers Free IELTS Orientation Farmer zapped by lightning in North Cotabato Hailstorm hit Surallah town in South Cotabato Universal Robina buys 10 tons of Robusta coffee in Sulu 2 killed in deadly highway collision in North Cotabato
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment