Romanian tourist slips off Lake Sebu falls
KORONADAL CITY – A Romanian tourist who was on a holiday vacation in South Cotabato province in southern Philippines reportedly fell to his death in Lake Sebu and authorities were investigating the incident.
The foreigner, Paul Brato, was said to have slipped from a water falls and died, but details of the incident was unclear. Brato was reported to be staying with a Filipino friend in the town of Surallah.
It was not immediately known whether the Department of Foreign Affairs was informed of Brato’s death. (Mindanao Examiner)
