Russia says deadly Syrian airstrike targeted chemical weapons factory – CNN News 

As an EU-UN chaired conference on Syria’s future got underway in Brussels, the United States, Great Britain and France circulated a resolution to be presented at an emergency session at the United Nations Security Council condemning a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

If the resolution goes to a vote, it is likely to face a veto threat from Russia. The move is seen as forcing Moscow to be shamed by supporting the Assad regime even as it’s again suspected of a chemical weapons attack.

Arriving at the EU-brokered conference in Belgium, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said of the suspected gas attack in Syria that he has “seen absolutely nothing to lead us to think that it is anything but the regime.”

France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Jean-Marc Ayrault, will use the Brussels meeting to “reaffirm that the international community must remain mobilized in the face of the tragic situation in Syria after six years of war,” according to a statement from his ministry.

At the conference, which runs from April 4 – 5, he will “underscore the urgent need to implement a political transition in Syria,” the statement says.

But Feras, the doctor who witnessed the aftermath of the attack, says the mood on the ground in some parts of Syria is frustration that the international community is not holding the Syrian regime to account for its atrocities.

“I feel frustrated, because of the international community and the UN that have not forced the regime to abide by the Security Council resolution but… has been watching and doing nothing, which has allowed the regime to keep bombing the people with cluster bombs, scud missiles and now gas.”

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley condemned the attack but previously had said that Assad’s ouster was not a priority for the Trump administration.