Saudi OFWs thank Duterte for visiting them

DAVAO CITY – About 2,000 Filipinos working in Saudi Arabia thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for visiting them and pledged their unwavering support to his administration.

Duterte promised to help the Filipinos there and vowed to uplift their welfare while urging Congress to pass laws that would create a separate department for overseas Filipino workers and sailors abroad.

The president renewed his campaign promises to rid the government of corruption and fight the drug menace that he said is destroying the youth.

Duterte was accompanied by some of his Cabinet members and introduced them one by one to the Filipinos who attended the talk he held at the Marriott Hotel in Riyadh.

Among those with Duterte were influential Muslim leader and former Sulu governor, Sakur Tan, also known as Datu Shabandar in the powerful Sultanate of Sulu; Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana; National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon; Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his wife Taguig City Mayor Laarni Lopez, and other senior government officials and trade representatives.

The crowd expressed their strong support to the President and chanted “Duterte, Duterte,” while raising closed fists, a gesture that the former Davao City mayor is known for – a symbolism of his strong will in fighting criminality back home. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,109 total views, 2,088 views today