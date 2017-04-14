We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, April 14, 2017
Saudi OFWs thank Duterte for visiting them
Saudi OFWs thank Duterte for visiting them 

Posted: 1:45 pm, April 14, 2017 by Desk Man

 

President Rodrigo Duterte with his group during the Saudi visit recently. On the President's left side is former Sulu Governor Datu Shabandar Dr. Sakur Tan in these photos from the Facebook page of Sulu Governor Totoh Tan.

DAVAO CITY – About 2,000 Filipinos working in Saudi Arabia thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for visiting them and pledged their unwavering support to his administration.

Duterte promised to help the Filipinos there and vowed to uplift their welfare while urging Congress to pass laws that would create a separate department for overseas Filipino workers and sailors abroad.

The president renewed his campaign promises to rid the government of corruption and fight the drug menace that he said is destroying the youth.

Duterte was accompanied by some of his Cabinet members and introduced them one by one to the Filipinos who attended the talk he held at the Marriott Hotel in Riyadh.  

Among those with Duterte were influential Muslim leader and former Sulu governor, Sakur Tan, also known as Datu Shabandar in the powerful Sultanate of Sulu; Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana; National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon; Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his wife Taguig City Mayor Laarni Lopez, and other senior government officials and trade representatives.

The crowd expressed their strong support to the President and chanted “Duterte, Duterte,” while raising closed fists, a gesture that the former Davao City mayor is known for – a symbolism of his strong will in fighting criminality back home. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post

