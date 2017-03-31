We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, March 31, 2017
Sayyaf executioner captured in Zamboanga City
Sayyaf executioner captured in Zamboanga City 

Posted: 3:20 pm, March 31, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – An Abu Sayyaf rebel tagged in the beheading of a construction worker in Sulu province was captured by security forces in the port city of Zamboanga in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.

Officials said the 29-year old Amilton Tammang – wanted by the police for the brutal murder – who escaped a military operation in Sulu was nabbed on Thursday at the local pier.  

Army Major Richard Enciso, a spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, said Tammang was spotted by a concerned citizen who immediately notified the authorities. “The subject is a notorious member of the ASG Ajang-Ajang group operating in Sulu. He is tagged in the harassment of a construction company in Barangay Liang in Patikul town in Sulu in 2016 where a construction worker was beheaded,” he said.

Tamang was handed over to the police and is currently being interrogated.

Brigadier General Rolando Joselito Bautista, the regional army commander, praised the capture of Tammang, and said the operations against the Abu Sayyaf in Mindanao are continuing. “There is no let-up in the operations against lawless elements,” he said. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
