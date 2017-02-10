Sayyaf man captured in Basilan province
BASILAN – Philippine authorities are holding an Abu Sayyaf rebel who was captured in Basilan province in the Muslim autonomous region.
Police are interrogating Asing Arola – a follower of Abu Sayyaf chieftain Isnilon Hapilon – who is facing a string of criminal charges in the province. Arola was captured by soldiers and police commandos in Isabela City.
He was also accused of murdering a group of farmers in Lantawan town in 2000. Police said Arola – who has a P600,000 bounty for his capture – was tracked down by security forces after an informant passed off information about the rebel to the authorities.
Basilan is a known stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, whose members have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. (Mindanao Examiner)
