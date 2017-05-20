Sayyaf militant killed, 2 others yield to military in South
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Troops killed an Abu Sayyaf militant in a gun battle on an island off Sulu province in the southern Philippines, officials said on Saturday.
Officials said the fighting erupted before sunrise Friday after troops raided the hideout of the Abu Sayyaf on Bangalaw Island in an attempt to arrest militants, but it ended in a fierce gun battle that killed one of them.
Soldiers also recovered an M16 automatic rifle and suspected crystal meth from the slain militant who was only identified as Imbo. There was no report of military casualties.
In nearby Basilan province, two alleged Abu Sayyaf militants surrendered to the military on Thursday. The duo – Janatin Madjakin, 44, and his son Aldasid, 19, – also surrendered their weapons, one M16 and one M79 grenade launcher, to the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion in Lamitan City. (Mindanao Examiner)
