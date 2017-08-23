Sayyafs behead former army man in Basilan province

BASILAN – Abu Sayyaf militants beheaded a former soldier who converted to Islam after capturing him in the restive Muslim province of Basilan in southern Philippines.

The body of the 62-year old former army sergeant Julio Pasawa, a native of Pangasinan province north of the Philippines, was recovered by authorities in Tubigan village in Maluso town following a raid by militants on August 21.

Pasawa, married to a local woman, was the second person beheaded by the Abu Sayyaf during the attack. A pro-government militia was also decapitated by the notorious group allied with the Islamic State.

Some 50 gunmen raided the village and torched houses and fought soldiers before fleeing to the hinterlands. The military repeatedly said that the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan has weakened due to continuous operations and surrender of dozens of fighters since last year.

But it was not immediately known why the military failed to detect or prevent the deadly attack in the town. (Mindanao Examiner)

