School building, market place to rise in Jolo town
Governor Toto Tan inspects a market site in Jolo town where a proposed area for vendors and stall owners is to be constructed, including a school building which shall house a day-acre center and a nursery. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas.)
SULU – Market vendors and stall owners praised Governor Toto Tan for a proposed area where they can sell their merchandize in the capital town of Jolo.
Tan also announced the construction of a school building where it will house a day-care center and nursery for those who cannot afford the high cost of education in the province. He said the school project would be built on a 1,550 square meter lot in the town.
Small business traders said the market project would greatly help them in their livelihood while the proposed school will also benefit not only their children, but mostly the poor. “Magaling talaga si Governor at kaming mga mahihirap ang talagang nabibigyan ng tulong, pati yun mga anak namin,” one Muslim trader, Ismael Abubaker, said.
Tan assured them that the infrastructure projects of the provincial government will always benefit the public and the poor. “Marami tayong proyekto at tuloy-tuloy naman itong ginagawa natin kahit noon pa at makikinabang dito ay hindi lamang ang mga mahihirap, kundi ang publiko – lahat ng mamamayan ng Sulu,” he said. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)
