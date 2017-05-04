School teacher’s house attacked in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY – An unidentified assailant lobbed a grenade on the house of a school teacher in Cotabato City in southern Philippines, but police said there was no casualties in the attack.
The blast, however, damaged a vehicle parked inside the compound of Mayla Ambolodto in the village of Datu Balabaran. The attack occurred before sunrise on Tuesday, according to Senior Inspector Rustom Pastolero, of the Police Station 3.
He said the village chieftain phoned the police to report about the blast. Police investigators recovered shrapnel, believed to be from the fragmentation grenade that was used in the attack.
“No one was hurt in the grenade explosion and we are still investigating this (case),” Pastolero said.
No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Cotabato is notorious for gun attacks and contract killings.
Just last month, a lone gunman murdered of a doctor, who was the brother of a senior regional government official, and his security aide in a daring attack inside a private hospital along Sinsuat Avenue.
The attacker killed Dr. Sajid Sinolinding and Mohammad Esmael at the Cotabato Doctors Clinic, Inc. and escaped after the twin murders. Police said the gunman allegedly pretended to be a medical patient to gain access in Sinolinding’s clinic and then fatally shot the doctor before killing his bodyguard.
The 40-year old doctor was the brother of Health Secretary Dr. Kadil Sinolinding. It was not immediately known how the killer managed to sneak his gun at the clinic.
Governor Mujiv Hataman, of the Muslim autonomous region, condemned the killing. He said Sinolinding was known for his volunteer work as an ophthalmologist who had treated thousands of cataract patients for free in the autonomous region and held joint medical missions with the regional government in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces. The cases were still unsolved. (Rhoderick Beñez)
