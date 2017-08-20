Security forces capture 13 ‘lawless elements’ in Southern Philippines

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Government troops and policemen captured 13 gunmen, including a notorious Abu Sayyaf member involved in ransom kidnappings in the southern Philippines, officials said Sunday.

Officials said 7 armed men were arrested on Friday in Lugus town in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region; and the Abu Sayyaf member, Fahar Ishmael in the town of Indanan on Wednesday. Their capture was not immediately made public because of ongoing operations against the Abu Sayyaf and other lawless groups.

Ishmael is being implicated by the military in the kidnappings of Marso Salinas and Evelyn Chan, and is also facing a string of murder charges. “Ishmael is now under custodial investigation,” said Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, a spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao Command.

She said the other arrested “lawless elements” were also being interrogated separately after soldiers seized assorted rifles and ammunition from them. Petinglay did not say whether the 7 men were members of the Abu Sayyaf or private armed gang.

Petinglay said 5 other lawless elements were also arrested Thursday in the town of Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat province, but their leader Tenti Mangain managed to escape in the raid on the village of Ito Andong. She said security forces seized 5 automatic rifles, a pistol and a grenade, including military uniform and ammunition.

“Military and police operations continue against lawless elements in southern Philippines as part of government efforts to curb criminality and terrorism and protect the public from harm,” she said. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

4,201 total views, 696 views today