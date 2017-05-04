Security forces hunt down Maguindanao drug pushers
COTABATO CITY – Security forces continue to search for suspected drug pushers who managed to escape from police and military during an operation that killed 4 people in the restive province of Maguindanao in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines.
A mother and her 2 children were killed in the cross-fire after security forces and suspected drug pushers clashed in Rajah Buayan town on Tuesday.
It was not immediately who shot the victims, but police identified the woman as Normina Tantong. Two of her children – ages 3 and 5 – were also wounded in the fighting that erupted in the village of Panadtaban on Tuesday.
One of the drug suspects was also killed, but several others managed to escape from the fighting after they fired grenades and automatic weapons at security forces. The military said the target of the anti-drug operation was Akil Utto, a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
Relatives of the victims were demanding justice for the killings of innocent civilians. (Rhoderick Beñez)
