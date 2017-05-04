We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, May 4, 2017
Security forces hunt down Maguindanao drug pushers 

Posted: 9:59 pm, May 4, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Security forces continue to search for suspected drug pushers who managed to escape from police and military during an operation that killed 4 people in the restive province of Maguindanao in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines.

A mother and her 2 children were killed in the cross-fire after security forces and suspected drug pushers clashed in Rajah Buayan town on Tuesday.

It was not immediately who shot the victims, but police identified the woman as Normina Tantong. Two of her children – ages 3 and 5 – were also wounded in the fighting that erupted in the village of Panadtaban on Tuesday.

One of the drug suspects was also killed, but several others managed to escape from the fighting after they fired grenades and automatic weapons at security forces. The military said the target of the anti-drug operation was Akil Utto, a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Relatives of the victims were demanding justice for the killings of innocent civilians. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
