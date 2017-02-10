Security forces pursue NPA raiders in Bukidnon
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Security forces were pursuing communist rebels who swooped down on a village in Bukidnon’s Talakag town in southern Philippines, officials said Friday.
Officials said about 200 New People’s Army rebels torched heavy equipment owned by Mindanao Rock Construction Company on Thursday and killed one of four people they seized in the area.
Among those being held by rebels is policeman Jerome Natividad, but one of the captives Lito Atoy had been killed on suspicion he was involved in banditry. Another hostage, Jaime Olita, was released unharmed by rebels.
The military said 4 other people were also snatched by rebels in the provinces of Compostela Valley and Agusan del Sur just this week. It said a village chieftain, Rebe Carlos, and his wife Maribeth were seized by the NPA in Agusan del Sur’s Trento town and Jun Custodio and his son Marjun in Maco town in Compostela Valley.
The fate of the victims and motives of the twin abductions were still unknown. The rebels were fighting for a communist state in the country. (With a report from Rhoderick Beñez.)
