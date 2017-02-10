We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, February 10, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Security forces pursue NPA raiders in Bukidnon
  • Follow Us!

Security forces pursue NPA raiders in Bukidnon 

Posted: 9:17 pm, February 10, 2017 by Desk Man

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Security forces were pursuing communist rebels who swooped down on a village in Bukidnon’s Talakag town in southern Philippines, officials said Friday.

Officials said about 200 New People’s Army rebels torched heavy equipment owned by Mindanao Rock Construction Company on Thursday and killed one of four people they seized in the area.

Among those being held by rebels is policeman Jerome Natividad, but one of the captives Lito Atoy had been killed on suspicion he was involved in banditry. Another hostage, Jaime Olita, was released unharmed by rebels.

The military said 4 other people were also snatched by rebels in the provinces of Compostela Valley and Agusan del Sur just this week. It said a village chieftain, Rebe Carlos, and his wife Maribeth were seized by the NPA in Agusan del Sur’s Trento town and Jun Custodio and his son Marjun in Maco town in Compostela Valley.

The fate of the victims and motives of the twin abductions were still unknown. The rebels were fighting for a communist state in the country. (With a report from Rhoderick Beñez.)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

280 total views, 280 views today

You may also like:

ARMM inaugurates new town hall ARMM, PSA strengthen ties Commies end ceasefire, order new offensives in Philippines Rebels kill army officer in Davao province Grenade attack hit old hospital building in Basilan province Environmentalists praised closure of 23 mining firms 1st Inaul Festival showcases Maguindanao’s centuries-old weave 5 people killed, 4 injured in Zamboanga attack
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment