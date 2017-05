South Koreans head to polls to choose next president – CNN News 

Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party and his wife Kim Jung-suk cast their ballots at a junior high school in Seoul, Tuesday, May 9.

The two other leading candidates, centrist Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party and conservative Hong Jun-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, are much tougher on North Korea than Moon.

A May 3 poll from Gallup had Moon ahead at 38% with Ahn, the next closest challenger, at 20%.

More than 11 million people — about 26% of the electorate — have already participated in early voting, according to the national election committee.

Concerns about the economy, corruption and the country’s relationship with North Korea are foremost in voters’ minds, according to a recent poll from RealMeter.