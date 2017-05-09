South Koreans head to polls to choose next president – CNN News 

Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party and his wife Kim Jung-suk cast their ballots at a junior high school in Seoul, Tuesday, May 9.

The two other leading candidates, centrist Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party and conservative Hong Jun-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, are much tougher on North Korea than Moon.

A May 3 poll from Gallup had Moon ahead at 38% with Ahn, the next closest challenger, at 20%.

More than 11 million people — about 26% of the electorate — have already participated in early voting, according to the national election committee.