Stakeholders participate in ARMM Summit in Marawi City
MARAWI CITY – Hundreds of stakeholders involved in education, health, social welfare, and environment from the province of Lanao del Sur convened Wednesday in a Social Development Summit at the provincial capitol in Marawi City.
The summit gathered the regional, provincial and local officials in the ARMM, where issues and concerns of different sectors were raised and addressed. ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman, together with regional officials of Departments of Education, Social Welfare, Health and Environment, among others, were present to address different issues in their sectors.
The summit was also aimed at generating information from the local level to promote greater participation from all stakeholders in different decision-making efforts affecting them.
The first Social Development Summit was held in Basilan province in March 2017. Similar summit will be held in three other provinces of the region, namely Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in the coming months. (Bureau of Public Information)
