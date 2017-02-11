Stray dog attacks 10 people in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY – At least 10 people had been bitten by a stray dog and raising fears that the animal could be rabid as authorities warned local residents to watch out for the canine.
The victims, one of them is a pregnant mother, were attacked in three different villages since Thursday, according to the Cotabato City Veterinary Office.
It was unknown how many stray dogs were roaming on the streets, but City Veterinarian Dr. Robert Malcontento said the victims were given anti-rabies shots at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.
Authorities have launched an operation to hunt down the animal. (Rhoderick Beñez)
