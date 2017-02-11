Strong tremor hits Surigao, kills 6
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines and killing at least 6 people and injured over 100 people in Surigao City alone, officials said on Saturday.
Officials said many structures were damaged from the 6.7 magnitude tremor that struck late Friday. “As of this time, we have six fatalities and (at least) 125 injured,” said Senior Superintendent Anthony Maghari, the provincial police chief of Surigao del Norte.
Volcanologists said dozens of aftershocks had been recorded and that many more are likely to occur in the next days, but is less destructive. No tsunami warnings were released by the authorities, but the extent of the damage was so huge that it cut off electricity in the city and left deep cracks on roads, including the airport’s runway that paralyzed many aircrafts.
The shallow epicenter of the earthquake was traced just 13 kilometers east of Surigao and this explained its powerful force.
The Philippines is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” an area of frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions encircling the basin of the Pacific Ocean. In a 40,000 km horseshoe shape, it is associated with a nearly continuous series of oceanic trenches, volcanic arcs, and volcanic belts and plate movements.
The Ring of Fire has 452 volcanoes and is home to over 75% of the world’s active and dormant volcanoes. It is sometimes called the circum-Pacific belt or the circum-Pacific seismic belt. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
740 total views, 740 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Alessandra Marie Chaves Jalandoni
,Alma Marie Chaves
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Camilo Vamenta Chaves
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,Emmanuel Neri Pelaez
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Felino Neri
,Filomeno M. Bautista
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jessica Dingcong
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Joanne Chaves Bautista
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lourdes Chaves Maestrado La Viña
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marcelo Fernan
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Neri-Chaves Clan
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Rufus Bautista Rodriguez
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Tony La Viña
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Vilma May Chaves Cataylo
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo