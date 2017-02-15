We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, February 15, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Sulu blood drive successful
  • Follow Us!

Sulu blood drive successful 

Posted: 5:23 pm, February 15, 2017 by Desk Man

S9 S8 S7 S6 S5 S4 S3 S2

The Sulu Provincial Women’s Council headed by Shihla Tan, its president; and Vice President Nurunisah Tan, Sulu Vice Governor, holds a blood drive in Sulu province in coordination with the Philippine National Red Cross. Among those who donated blood is former Sulu Governor Dr Sakur Tan (Datu Shah Bandar). Some 80 organizations participated in the event. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

The Sulu Provincial Women’s Council headed by Shihla Tan, its president; and Vice President Nurunisah Tan, Sulu Vice Governor, holds a blood drive in Sulu province in coordination with the Philippine National Red Cross. Among those who donated blood is former Sulu Governor Dr Sakur Tan (Datu Shah Bandar). Some 80 organizations participated in the event. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

 

 

SULU – The Sulu Provincial Women’s Council or SPWC successfully conducted a blood drive in coordination with the Philippine National Red Cross or PNRC in the southern province of Sulu.

SPWC President Shihla Hayudini said the Valentine’s Day event was participated by at least 80 organizations, including police and military, in an effort to raise health awareness and help the PNRC in collecting blood.

Former Sulu Governor Dr Sakur Tan (Datu Shah Bandar) also donated blood during the event.

PNRC Administrator Preciosa Chiong also praised the SPWC leadership and its members, including Governor Toto Tan and Vice Governor Nurinisah Tan for their unwavering support to the event.

She said the donated blood will be used for medical emergencies and she thanked the donors for their commitment and help in the blood drive. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

368 total views, 368 views today

You may also like:

Villagers fear pollution from Davao coconut oil factory The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Jan. 16-22, 2017 BIFF, lumusob sa North Cotabato Sulu Governor Hands Over Housing Project To The Poor Poverty incidence in ARMM eases in 2015 2 wounded in twin explosions in restive Basilan province Lanao del Sur gains P1.2 billion in tourism revenues Strong tremor hits Surigao, kills 6
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Health, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment