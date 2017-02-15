Sulu blood drive successful
The Sulu Provincial Women’s Council headed by Shihla Tan, its president; and Vice President Nurunisah Tan, Sulu Vice Governor, holds a blood drive in Sulu province in coordination with the Philippine National Red Cross. Among those who donated blood is former Sulu Governor Dr Sakur Tan (Datu Shah Bandar). Some 80 organizations participated in the event. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)
SULU – The Sulu Provincial Women’s Council or SPWC successfully conducted a blood drive in coordination with the Philippine National Red Cross or PNRC in the southern province of Sulu.
SPWC President Shihla Hayudini said the Valentine’s Day event was participated by at least 80 organizations, including police and military, in an effort to raise health awareness and help the PNRC in collecting blood.
Former Sulu Governor Dr Sakur Tan (Datu Shah Bandar) also donated blood during the event.
PNRC Administrator Preciosa Chiong also praised the SPWC leadership and its members, including Governor Toto Tan and Vice Governor Nurinisah Tan for their unwavering support to the event.
She said the donated blood will be used for medical emergencies and she thanked the donors for their commitment and help in the blood drive. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)
