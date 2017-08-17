We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, August 17, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Sulu development projects on-going in Jolo town
  • Follow Us!

Sulu development projects on-going in Jolo town 

Posted: 5:11 pm, August 17, 2017 by Desk Man
Sulu Provincial Government projects include the fencing of Jolo airport, among others. And Francisca Hairal, Barangay Tulay chairwoman, praised Tan for his immediate donation of office equipment and thanked the governor for his support. (Photos by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Sulu Provincial Government projects include the fencing of Jolo airport, among others. And Francisca Hairal, Barangay Tulay chairwoman, praised Governor Totoh Tan for his immediate donation of office equipment and thanked the governor for his support. (Photos by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

20883979_2013200952235960_1170681893_o 20884795_2014064328816289_757994408_n 20915682_2013610765528312_1846842877_n 20937682_2014074672148588_1678680678_n

SULU – The Sulu Provincial Government continues to implement various infrastructure projects as part of its peace and development efforts.

Governor Totoh Tan started the fencing project of the Jolo Airport and the construction of two classrooms at the Hajji Hassiman Elementary School-Laud. Support to literary and education is one of Tan’s top priority projects.

Members of the Barangay Tulay Council in Jolo town also thanked Sulu Governor Totoh Tan for various office equipment and furniture he donated following their request intended to increase productivity and a conducive working atmosphere for civil workers.

Francisca Hairal, Barangay Tulay chairwoman, praised Tan for his immediate donation and thanked the governor for his support. “The equipment would surely increase productivity in the office and maximize results in the work place,” she said. “The new office equipment will save time and energy and result to better services for the people.”  (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,118 total views, 2,117 views today

You may also like:

Badminton group cites Sulu governor for support to sports MILF Chieftain Murad Ebrahim binatikos! – Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Apr. 11-17, 2016 The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper May 16-22, 2016 Sayyaf dumps head of murdered Canadian in Southern Philippines Sayyafs free Filipina hostage Sulu, Zamboanga leaders ready for next term Neri-Chaves Clan: A Tale of Southern Nobility 27 MNLF members, dinakip sa Marawi City
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,

Add a Comment