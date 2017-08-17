Sulu development projects on-going in Jolo town

SULU – The Sulu Provincial Government continues to implement various infrastructure projects as part of its peace and development efforts.

Governor Totoh Tan started the fencing project of the Jolo Airport and the construction of two classrooms at the Hajji Hassiman Elementary School-Laud. Support to literary and education is one of Tan’s top priority projects.

Members of the Barangay Tulay Council in Jolo town also thanked Sulu Governor Totoh Tan for various office equipment and furniture he donated following their request intended to increase productivity and a conducive working atmosphere for civil workers.

Francisca Hairal, Barangay Tulay chairwoman, praised Tan for his immediate donation and thanked the governor for his support. “The equipment would surely increase productivity in the office and maximize results in the work place,” she said. “The new office equipment will save time and energy and result to better services for the people.” (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,118 total views, 2,117 views today