Sulu government adds new batch of students to its scholarship program 

Posted: 11:57 pm, April 19, 2017 by Desk Man
Sulu Governor Totoh Tan speaks to the new provincial scholars at his office in Patikul town on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Photos by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

SULU – The provincial government has shouldered the education of 10 students who passed the examination conducted by the Filipino Turkish Tolerance School in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines.

The students were chosen from among hundreds who took the entrance examination. Sulu Governor Totoh Tan said the students will get full scholarship as long as they excel in their curriculum studies.

Tan, who met the students, urge them to study hard and be partners in peace and nation-building. The students, many of them from poor families, praised and thanked Tan for his strong support to education and the youth.

The provincial government has scholarship program for the poor, but deserving students in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

The Filipino Turkish Tolerance School is a private and non-profit established by the ICAD Foundation in 1997. Currently, it has at least 400 students. Many of its students excelled in Mathematics, Science and English in various international competitions. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
