Sulu Governor Hands Over Housing Project To The Poor

SULU – Governor Totoh Tan on Thursday handed over at least 50 housing units to their recipients in Sulu’s Maimbung town as part of an infrastructure project aimed at alleviating the condition of the poor in the province.

Tan led government officials in the turnover of the housing units in the village of Laum where beneficiaries praised the governor for the project.

Others who attended the event were Provincial Board members Alnakar Tulawie and Nasser Daud Jr; Maimbung Vice Mayor Aiman Tan, Laum village chieftain Edzfar Tan and representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“Nagpapasalamat talaga kami kay Governor Totoh sa ibinigay niyang bahay sa amin at talagang malaking tulong ito sa mga mahihirap tulad namin lahat dito,” one beneficiary said.

Tan, for his part, assured villagers that his administration will continue to roll out projects that would benefit the poor and the public as well. “Tuloy-tuloy ang programa natin, lalo na itong mga proyektong para sa mahihirap at sa ikauunlad ng ating lugar, ng ating bayan, ng Sulu. Lalo pa namin paiigtingin ang mga iba pang programa para sa lahat,” Tan said.

He also urged the recipients of the housing project to “take of their house and build a home.” (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

90 total views, 90 views today