We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, February 2, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Sulu Governor Hands Over Housing Project To The Poor
  • Follow Us!

Sulu Governor Hands Over Housing Project To The Poor 

Posted: 1:41 pm, February 2, 2017 by Desk Man

16426606_1908484899374233_1977241190_n 16441271_1908484869374236_1684486886_n

Sulu Governor Totoh Tan leads handover of housing units to poor families in Maimbung town on Thursday, February 2, 2017. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Sulu Governor Totoh Tan leads handover of housing units to poor families in Maimbung town on Thursday, February 2, 2017. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

 

SULU – Governor Totoh Tan on Thursday handed over at least 50 housing units to their recipients in Sulu’s Maimbung town as part of an infrastructure project aimed at alleviating the condition of the poor in the province.

Tan led government officials in the turnover of the housing units in the village of Laum where beneficiaries praised the governor for the project.

Others who attended the event were Provincial Board members Alnakar Tulawie and Nasser Daud Jr; Maimbung Vice Mayor Aiman Tan, Laum village chieftain Edzfar Tan and representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“Nagpapasalamat talaga kami kay Governor Totoh sa ibinigay niyang bahay sa amin at talagang malaking tulong ito sa mga mahihirap tulad namin lahat dito,” one beneficiary said.

Tan, for his part, assured villagers that his administration will continue to roll out projects that would benefit the poor and the public as well. “Tuloy-tuloy ang programa natin, lalo na itong mga proyektong para sa mahihirap at sa ikauunlad ng ating lugar, ng ating bayan, ng Sulu. Lalo pa namin paiigtingin ang mga iba pang programa para sa lahat,” Tan said.

He also urged the recipients of the housing project to “take of their house and build a home.” (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

90 total views, 90 views today

You may also like:

Villagers fear pollution from Davao coconut oil factory Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City 3 soldiers injured in NPA attack in Mindanao 2 soldiers wounded in Sayyaf clash in Sulu Commies end ceasefire, order new offensives in Philippines Stakeholders pursue progress, economic support to Sulu ARMM inaugurates new town hall ARMM, PSA strengthen ties
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment