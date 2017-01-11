We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Sulu Guv Praises Young Muslim Leaders 

Posted: 4:28 pm, January 11, 2017 by Desk Man

15941640_1896082963947760_866466182_n

Sulu Governor Totoh Tan meets with members of the Young Leaders of Sulu who arrived recently from a leadership seminar and workshop in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

15942255_1896082853947771_1926589170_n

SULU – Governor Totoh Tan continues to reap praises and accolades for his strong program and support for the youth in Sulu province in southern Philippines.

Just on Tuesday, members of the Young Leaders of Sulu or YLS, paid a courtesy call to Tan and thanked the governor for his unwavering support and various programs for the youth.

Tan also praised the YLS, composed of senior and junior high school students from different schools here, for inspiring the youth to be responsible and be partner of the government for peace and progress.

Those who visited Tan just came back from a weeklong leadership seminar and workshop in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Some 30 youth leaders participated in the seminar. They also briefed Tan of their upcoming activities and the governor assured them of his full support.

“Basta mga kabataan ang nangangailangan ay agad natin itong binibigyan ng prayoridad dahil sila ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. Kaagapay natin ang Kabataan sa pag-unlad hindi lamang ng Sulu, kundi ng ating bansa, ng ating pamahalaan sa ilalim ng liderato ni Pangulong Duterte,” Tan said. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
