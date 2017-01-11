Sulu Guv Praises Young Muslim Leaders

SULU – Governor Totoh Tan continues to reap praises and accolades for his strong program and support for the youth in Sulu province in southern Philippines.

Just on Tuesday, members of the Young Leaders of Sulu or YLS, paid a courtesy call to Tan and thanked the governor for his unwavering support and various programs for the youth.

Tan also praised the YLS, composed of senior and junior high school students from different schools here, for inspiring the youth to be responsible and be partner of the government for peace and progress.

Those who visited Tan just came back from a weeklong leadership seminar and workshop in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Some 30 youth leaders participated in the seminar. They also briefed Tan of their upcoming activities and the governor assured them of his full support.

“Basta mga kabataan ang nangangailangan ay agad natin itong binibigyan ng prayoridad dahil sila ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. Kaagapay natin ang Kabataan sa pag-unlad hindi lamang ng Sulu, kundi ng ating bansa, ng ating pamahalaan sa ilalim ng liderato ni Pangulong Duterte,” Tan said. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

