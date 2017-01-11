Sulu Guv Praises Young Muslim Leaders
Sulu Governor Totoh Tan meets with members of the Young Leaders of Sulu who arrived recently from a leadership seminar and workshop in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)
SULU – Governor Totoh Tan continues to reap praises and accolades for his strong program and support for the youth in Sulu province in southern Philippines.
Just on Tuesday, members of the Young Leaders of Sulu or YLS, paid a courtesy call to Tan and thanked the governor for his unwavering support and various programs for the youth.
Tan also praised the YLS, composed of senior and junior high school students from different schools here, for inspiring the youth to be responsible and be partner of the government for peace and progress.
Those who visited Tan just came back from a weeklong leadership seminar and workshop in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Some 30 youth leaders participated in the seminar. They also briefed Tan of their upcoming activities and the governor assured them of his full support.
“Basta mga kabataan ang nangangailangan ay agad natin itong binibigyan ng prayoridad dahil sila ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. Kaagapay natin ang Kabataan sa pag-unlad hindi lamang ng Sulu, kundi ng ating bansa, ng ating pamahalaan sa ilalim ng liderato ni Pangulong Duterte,” Tan said. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
415 total views, 415 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo