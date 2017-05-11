Sulu renews strong support to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign
SULU – The Sulu provincial government has renewed its strong support to President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs in an effort to make the province drug-free.
Governor Toto Tan, who is a strong advocate of Duterte’s vision of a drug-free Philippines, said the provincial government has been partnering with the Philippine National Police and the Department of Health to further help the current administration in an effort to build a healthy environment for everyone.
Just recently, Tan was guest of honor in the launching of “Project Paghambuukan”, an anti-illegal drugs campaign by the Jolo municipal government and the local police force and in partnership with the provincial government and non-governmental organization called Rainbow 7.15 and participated by the youth sector and stakeholders.
Military and government officials also attended the event. A concert by different bands from around the province was also held during the affair.
Chief Inspector Almer Ismael, the town’s police chief, thanked Tan and other government officials for their unwavering support to the anti-illegal drug campaign. “The objectives of this activity is to further intensify the campaign for the eradication of presence of illegal drugs in the municipality of Jolo as the capital town of Sulu, and the 18 other municipalities, and to establish unity, synergy and cooperation with all government and non-government agencies and other existing organizations, association, clubs and fraternities; and get involve every member of the community in the drive to achieve a drug-free society,” he said.
Tan, a known sportsman, encourage the youth to come with projects that will advocate a drug-free community and assured them his all-out support to such advocacy. “The Sulu provincial government under my watch will assure you the full support in implementing such projects,” he said.
The young governor, who belongs to an influential and respected family, has launched various sports programs for the youth in Sulu and even paid for the education of those who wanted to study, especially from poor families. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
1,354 total views, 1,304 views today