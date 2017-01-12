Suspected bomb turns out to be food

CAGAYAN DE ORO City –Police cordoned an area in the busy business district of Butuan City in southern Philippines after civilians discovered a bag suspected of containing an improvised explosive.

A bomb-sniffing dog from the local police was dispatched to the area to inspect the bag, but its contents turned out to be food left behind by a man on a motorcycle, according to the police.

It was unknown whether the man left the bag intentionally or not. The area, which was closed to traffic by the authorities during the tense moment the dog sat near bag, has been reopened to motorists.

Security has been tightened in southern Philippines where troops are battling terrorism and rebel groups blamed for the spate of deadly attacks and bombings in civilian areas. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

158 total views, 158 views today