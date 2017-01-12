Suspected bomb turns out to be food 

We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, January 12, 2017
Posted: 4:26 pm, January 12, 2017 by Desk Man

CAGAYAN DE ORO City –Police cordoned an area in the busy business district of Butuan City in southern Philippines after civilians discovered a bag suspected of containing an improvised explosive.

A bomb-sniffing dog from the local police was dispatched to the area to inspect the bag, but its contents turned out to be food left behind by a man on a motorcycle, according to the police.

It was unknown whether the man left the bag intentionally or not. The area, which was closed to traffic by the authorities during the tense moment the dog sat near bag, has been reopened to motorists.

Security has been tightened in southern Philippines where troops are battling terrorism and rebel groups blamed for the spate of deadly attacks and bombings in civilian areas. (Mindanao Examiner)

