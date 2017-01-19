Syrian sailors held in Davao City
Records from Marine Traffic show arrival of cargo ship True Faith in Davao City on January 13, 2017. (Mindanao Examiner)
DAVAO CITY – Philippine authorities held more than a dozen Syrian sailors whose cargo ship arrived here after immigration officials questioned their documents.
The 22 sailors, all crew members of the bulk carrier True Faith, were investigated by authorities. They were also prevented from disembarking their ship which came all the way from China to pick up a cargo of cement in Davao City.
The ship, flying a Belize flag, also made a brief stopover in Cagayan de Oro City before heading to Davao. Immigration officials also questioned the ship’s local agent after authorities failed to locate its office.
No other details were made available by authorities, but port policemen have been guarding the 180-meter ship since its arrival here on January 13, according to Marine Traffic records. (Mindanao Examiner)
