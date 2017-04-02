We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, April 2, 2017
Teacher arrested for lobbing grenade at principal’s house in Zamboanga 

Posted: 2:47 pm, April 2, 2017

PAGADIAN CITY – Police arrested a government teacher who was accused of lobbing a fragmentation grenade at the house of his school principal in Zamboanga del Sur’s Tambulig in southern Philippines.

Police said no was hurt in the explosion on Saturday on Happy Village, but Stibben Unito, 35, was arrested by security forces after being implicated by witnesses in the attack on the house of Anafer Ahito.

Both teachers work at the Fabian Elementary School. It was not immediately known whether the attack was connected to rivalry of feud between the two. Police said Unito is currently under investigation. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
