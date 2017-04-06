Teen lost 19 family members in Syria chemical attack: ‘I saw the explosion’ – CNN News 

He first introduced his grandmother, 55-year old Aisha Al-Tilawi, who lay on a bed with an oxygen mask on her mouth, her chest rising and falling quickly.

When asked what had happened, she was almost matter-of-fact. “Around six in the morning, the plane struck,” she recalled. “Entire families were killed.”

She said she saw blue and yellow after the bomb dropped near her home. “We started choking, felt dizzy, then fainted. Mazin was trying to wake up his grandfather,” she said.

After some urging, Mazin told us his story.

“At 6:30 in the morning there was an air strike,” he said, in the same way others might tell you it was cold outside. Mazin was seven years old when the uprising in Syria began, and had probably seen more than his fair share of air strikes.

“I saw the explosion in front of my grandfather’s house. I ran to their house barefoot, I saw my grandfather sitting… suffocated,” he said, putting his head to the side and rolling his eyes up.”Then I became dizzy.”