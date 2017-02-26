Telecom firms cut off cell phone services in Zamboanga City
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Telecommunication companies on Sunday cut off all cell phone services in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines for fear the rebels may set off improvised explosives during the Charter Day celebration here.
Zamboanga, a former capital of the Moro province, celebrated its 80th founding anniversary with soldiers and policemen deployed in many areas here. Philippine police chief Ronald dela Rosa was also invited to grace the occasion.
In an advisory sent out to its subscribers, Globe Telecommunication said they cut off all call, text and mobile data services for 5 hours as part of security measures imposed by authorities in Zamboanga City.
“As part of security measures during the Dia de Zamboanga, our signal will be blocked on February 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Zamboanga City. Call, text and mobile data will be unavailable during this period. This is in compliance with the directive of the National Telecommunications Commission,” it said.
Smart Communications also cut off all its mobile phone services in Zamboanga without informing their customers.
Abu Sayyaf and Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels have previously exploded improvised bombs in Zamboanga using cell phones as remote detonator. (Mindanao Examiner)
