Tensions rising between Turkish, European leaders before elections – CNN News 

Following similar moves in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the Netherlands on Saturday barred a plane carrying Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from entering the country, citing security concerns. Cavusoglu sought to address expats in support of the Turkish referendum. The Dutch also stopped Turkey’s family affairs minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Next month, Turkish voters will cast ballots in a c onstitutional referendum that could change their government structure. If passed, it would transform the country’s parliamentary system into a presidential one, effectively consolidating the power of three legislative bodies into one executive branch under Erdogan.

Critics call the move anti-democratic and say it’s indicative of Erdogan’s drift toward authoritarian rule since the coup attempt eight months ago. Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party, or AKP, ministers have said those who oppose it stand with the coup plotters and terrorists.

Cavusoglu has promised tenfold retaliation against the Netherlands, while Erdogan has likened the country to a “banana republic” and called for sanctions, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

A Turkish diplomatic source told Anadolu that Dutch diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul had been closed off due to security concerns. Meanwhile, the agency reported , the Turkish Foreign Ministry has told the Dutch ambassador, who is presently on leave out of the country, he need “not return for a while.”

The Netherlands isn’t the first nation Erdogan has accused of Nazism. Germany, too, became a target of Erdogan’s Nazi comparisons after canceling Turkish rallies on its soil this month. Some 1.5 million Turkish nationals living in Germany are eligible to vote in the referendum, according to Anadolu.

“I thought Nazism was over but I was wrong,” Erdogan said at the International Goodness Awards in Istanbul on Sunday. “What we saw in the last couple of days in Germany and Netherlands are the reflections of Islamophobia.” Turkey is overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim.