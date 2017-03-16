We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, March 16, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Thousands participate in International Women’s Month celeb
  • Follow Us!

Thousands participate in International Women’s Month celeb 

Posted: 4:18 pm, March 16, 2017 by Desk Man

17198201_1927679954121394_1283414579_n 17198218_1927681027454620_1837694063_n

Scenes from the celebration of the International Women's Month in Sulu province. (Photos by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Scenes from the celebration of the International Women’s Month in Sulu province. (Photos by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

17203583_1927682110787845_1914889925_n 17203675_1927681394121250_1872957886_n 17204565_1927681220787934_811546499_n 17238025_1927682270787829_660299554_n 17238403_1927682327454490_1018279086_n 17238579_1927680094121380_345842162_n 17238888_1927682524121137_374697651_n

SULU – Thousands of people, mostly women, participated in the celebration of the International Women’s Month spearheaded by the Sulu Provincial Women’s Council headed by its president, Shihla Hayudini, and various civil organizations and government agencies and the private and business sectors.

A humanitarian and medical mission was also held during the recent celebration that benefitted mostly poor families here. The SPWC also conducted livelihood and skills training seminar for many women as part of its programs and advocacy, according to Hayudini, who thanked all those who supported the event.

Provincial and municipal government officials headed by Governor Toto Tan and Vice Governor Nurunisah Tan graced the occasion. Former Sulu Governor (Datu Shahbandar) Dr. Sakur Tan was also invited in the event and gave an inspiring speech that was applauded by the huge crowd during the program held in the capital town of Jolo. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

 

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

513 total views, 512 views today

You may also like:

MNLF speedboat, naharang sa Basilan 4 gunmen killed in Lanao fighting Muslim teacher abducted in Sulu The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Mar. 6-12, 2017 The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Mar. 13-19, 2017 NPA rebels torch bus in Mindanao despite resumption of stalled peace talks Maguindanao, Lamitan City dominate ARMM Palaro Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Tawi-Tawi
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment