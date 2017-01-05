Thousands show up in Bohol drug symposium, Jesus Miracle Crusade takes center stage

BOHOL – Thousands of mostly students and teachers and citizens have attended and participated one of the biggest drug symposia conducted by the influential Jesus Miracle Crusade International Ministry or JMCIM in central Philippines.

Dozens of members of the JMCIM led by prayer warrior Danny Cuarteros and wife Sister Jeany travelled all the way from Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province in northern Philippines in bad weather just to be able to hold the symposium in Bohol province for the benefit of the students.

The symposium – held at the Mayor Pablo O. Lim Memorial Astrodome – was in coordination and partnership with the Department of Education and other stakeholders in Bohol.

Valencia town Vice Mayor Jorge Buslon also attended the drug symposium and gave an inspiring message to the huge crowd – students and teachers from Grades 7 to 11 of the Valencia Technical High School headed by Principal Jonas Gabutan.

Brother Cuarteros’ daughter, Sister Angel, was one of the lecturers in the symposium and she talked about drug awareness and prevention. The Jesus Miracle Crusade Choir also held a peace concert.

The symposium, dubbed “Holding Nothing Back,” was a big success, according to Brother Cuarteros, following the warm reception and hospitality of the host school and local government officials and the public, especially at a time that the Duterte government launched the second phase of its war against illegal drugs dubbed as “Oplan Taphang” which literally means “Operational Plan Tapok-Hangyo”

Oplan Taphang aims to gather support from the public to help the police in its anti-drugs and anti-criminality campaign in the country. The group of Brother Cuarteros has conducted tens of dozens of crusades and drug symposium across northern Philippines in recent months, and played a key role in other religious activities in the country and abroad.

The Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines and national government officials, including lawmakers and armed partisan groups, have publicly praised JMCIM for its religious and active advocacy in various issues.

“Hallelujah, praise the lord, through the leading prayers of our beloved and honorable Evangelist Pastor Wilde E. Almeda, the end time prophet of God, we are victorious in Jesus name,” Brother Cuarteros said, referring to the JMCIM founder. (Cebu Examiner)

