We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, May 21, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Tremor jolts Davao province
  • Follow Us!

Tremor jolts Davao province 

Posted: 9:17 pm, May 21, 2017 by Desk Man

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A moderate tremor hit the southern Filipino province of Davao Oriental on Sunday, but there were no reports of casualties or damage to structures, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 4.2 earthquake was traced about 168 kilometers in the town of Tarragona. It said the tremor was tectonic in origin about 14 kilometers deep.

The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometer area where large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. It has more than 400 volcanoes and sometimes called the circum-Pacific seismic belt. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

866 total views, 866 views today

You may also like:

ARMM offers over 3,000 scholarship slots All-out offensives launched in Basilan province Zamboanga village chieftain accused of molesting teenager 503 farmers complete Halal production course Armas, pampasabog nakuha sa bahay ng ‘Sayyaf’ parak Boy drowns in Cotabato river Prison guard falls to his death in South Cotabato Romanian tourist slips off Lake Sebu falls
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment