Tremor jolts Davao province
COTABATO CITY – A moderate earthquake on Sunday jolted the southern Filipino province of Davao Occidental, but authorities reported no damage to structures or casualties.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 4 tremor was tectonic in origin and had been traced about 12 kilometers northeast of Don Marcelino town. The town of Wao in Lanao del Sur also reported a slight temblor.
The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometer area where large number of earthquakes, tremors and volcanic eruptions occur in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. It has more than 400 volcanoes and sometimes called the circum-Pacific seismic belt. (Rhoderick Beñez.)
