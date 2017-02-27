Trump administration nixes informal talks with North Korea – CNN News 

South Korea has accused Pyongyang of ordering the killing, and the Malaysian government has implicated four North Koreans in Kim’s death.

In canceling the talks, top Trump administration officials seem to have overruled State Department officials, who supported the talks, one of the people who planned to attend said.

“I think it was the VX that really made the difference,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. “Someone looked at this and said, ‘Wait a minute, we should not be doing this right now.’ “

Informal “track 2” talks allow policymakers and experts to exchange views outside the more constrained atmosphere of formal negotiations. North Korean and US experts have met in such settings in recent years in Berlin and Malaysia.

The last meeting in the US was in 2012, when a delegation from Pyongyang attended a closed-door conference in New York on security in Northeast Asia. John Kerry, then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, met with the leader of the North Korean delegation, Ri Yong Ho, who at the time was the country’s representative to the “six-party talks” with the US, South Korea, China and Russia over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Ri is now North Korea’s foreign minister.

The Obama administration did not approve visas for future talks, however, after the North Korea continued to provoke the US with nuclear and missile tests.

The group of Americans planning to take part in next week’s talks included former US Ambassador to China Winston Lord, Robert Gallucci, who served as a negotiator with North Korea under President Bill Clinton, and Victor Cha, a top Asia adviser to President George W. Bush. Evans J. R. Revere, a former principal deputy assistant secretary of state specializing in North Korea, was also scheduled to attend.