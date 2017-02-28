Trump budget plan shows how he would reshape nation – CNN News 

The proposals were also formulated directly from the fiery speeches of the President’s campaign, which underpinned his belief that he has a mandate for radical change and might make any compromise harder.

“When you see these reductions, you’ll be able to tie it back to a speech the President gave, or something the President had said previously,” Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, told reporters on Monday. “We are taking his words and turning them into policies and dollars.”

The goals are consistent with the theory of Trumpism laid out by the President’s political adviser, Steve Bannon, at CPAC last week, which included a push to “deconstruct the administrative state.”

Indeed, the budget would remold the federal government by paring back programs introduced by the Obama administration — for example, EPA regulations on the fossil fuels industry — and other agency reductions.

In practice, according to Mulvaney, that involves a sweeping reset of political priorities.

“It is a true ‘America first’ budget,” said Mulvaney. “It will show the President is keeping his promises and doing exactly what he said he was going to do when he ran for office. It prioritized rebuilding the military, including restoring our nuclear capabilities, protecting the nation and securing the border, enforcing the laws currently on the books, taking care of vets and increasing school choice.”

Still, with Trump vowing not to touch popular non-discretionary spending targets like Medicare and Social Security, his budget team faces a tortuous task in wringing out savings at agencies while preserving room for Trump’s promised big tax cuts. Every dollar that is cut from discretionary spending could affect other popular and vital programs, including transportation, conservation, agriculture and commerce — all of which have powerful lobbies ready to go into battle for their funding.

And Trump does not want to tighten the national belt everywhere. For instance, he is proposing spending billions of dollars on his pet project of a southern border wall, though he has promised Mexico would pay for it.

And officials say the President will also lodge a supplemental spending request later this year to finance an intensified campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq that is being drawn up by the Pentagon and reviewed by the White House.

Where the cuts fall, they will be painful.