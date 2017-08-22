Trump calls out Pakistan, India as he pledges to ‘fight to win’ in Afghanistan – CNN News 

Concerns in Islamabad will be heightened not only by Trump’s criticism of Pakistan, but also his reaching out to India.

But Trump seemed to indicate that friendship would not be without conditions Monday. “India makes billions of dollars in trade from the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan,” he said.

Trump had similar expectations for other powers. “We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new strategy with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own,” he said.

“Since taking office, I have made clear that our allies and partners must contribute much more money to our collective defense, and they have done so.”

In a statement prior to Trump’s speech, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said India “will be an important partner in the effort to ensure peace and stability in the region, and we welcome its role in supporting Afghanistan’s political and economic modernization.”

However Rizvi warned giving India a bigger role in Afghanistan could backfire on Washington by reducing Islamabad’s willingness to contain terror groups based in Pakistan.

“Under the present circumstances, tensions between India and Pakistan will increase,” he said.

Greater Indian involvement in Afghanistan doesn’t only put it in competition with Pakistan, but also China, which has been investing heavily in both countries as part of its “One Belt, One Road” economic program.

Relations between India and China have become strained in recent months amid an ongoing territorial dispute in the Himalayas

Trump did not mention China once during his speech Monday.