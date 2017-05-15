Universal Robina buys 10 tons of Robusta coffee in Sulu
COTABATO CITY – Universal Robina Corporation for placed an order for the purchase of some 10 tons of Robusta coffee beans (red pick) from an agrarian reform cooperative in Sulu province, the Department of Agrarian Reform in Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DAR-ARMM) said.
The coffee beans, dubbed as “Sulu Royal Coffee”, are produced by the Kandayok Agrarian Reform Community’s People’s Alliance for Progress Multi-purpose Cooperative (PAPMPC), which is based in the town of Panamao. The bulk order will comprise around 70% of the cooperative’s accumulated harvest over four months, according to DAR-ARMM.
“Coffee Princess” Kumalah Elardo, leader of PAPMPC, also told DAR-ARMM that to the purchase order, Universal Robina’s research group carefully examined the harvest from her group to make sure the Robusta coffee the company would buy is of high quality.
PAPMPC is also responsible in the production of the Kahawa Sug Royal Coffee made from Robusta coffee beans and Kahawa Kubing Royal Coffee, which is roasted civet coffee, and these products have received recognition from the international market, especially in Southeast Asian countries.
The Sulu Royal Coffee has achieved many successes and recognition in the past under the leadership of Kumalah. The cooperative abides by its “pick red”, or picked ripe, policy in harvesting as well as other disciplined measures to ensure high quality of its produce.
The growing coffee industry in Panamao, Sulu has been observed to provide opportunity for the community to be productive. “Dati nagkakabayo lang ang mga farmers, ngayon naka motorsiklo na sila at semento na rin ang kanilang mga bahay.” (In the past, the farmers rely on horses for transport, now they have motorcycles…also, their houses are now concreted),” Elardo said.
Most of the workers and members of the cooperative are now focused in producing high-quality coffee. Each member of the household in Kandayok ARC is now involved in coffee production, she said.
PAPMPC and the Kandayok ARC in Sulu are recipients of DAR-ARMM’s Agrarian Reform Community Connectivity and Economic Support Services or ARCCESS, project. The community received common service facilities, agri-enterprise development and rural infrastructure from the regional government through that project.
The development and the reach of PAPMPC coffee products will soon find their way home and inspire more positive changes to the farmers in Sulu and their families. (Bureau of Public Information)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
4,339 total views, 4,339 views today