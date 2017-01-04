We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, January 4, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » US administration ‘100% certain’ about Russian hacking – CNN News
  • Follow Us!

US administration ‘100% certain’ about Russian hacking – CNN News 

Posted: 1:24 pm, January 4, 2017 by Desk man

The US administration is “is 100% certain in the role that Russia played” in election-related hacking, State Department Spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

“There’s no question” about what Russia did to “sow doubt and confusion, and getting involved through the cyber domain, into our electoral process,” he told Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.
“And that’s not just an assessment by the President or by Secretary Kerry or other Cabinet officials. It’s an assessment by the entire intelligence community,” he added.
President-elect Donald Trump has raised doubts about that assessment and suggested he has inside information about who was involved.
“The information is there, and it’s rock solid. And we obviously would not have pursued the measures that we pursued without that level of certainty,” he said. “So, yes, we are a 100% certain.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of Trump’s tweet asking why the White House waited to accuse Russia of hacking. It was December 15.( Mick Krever, CNN)
Link: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/03/politics/russia-trump-hacking-john-kirby-amanpour/index.html

260 total views, 260 views today

You may also like:

Obama seeks to calm US allies over Trump concerns – BBC News Donald Trump outlines policy plan for first 100 days – CNN News Russia tests anti-satellite weapon – CNN News ‘Kissing Bug’ Can Lead to Dangerous Parasite Infection While You Sleep – ABC News Pipe bomb explodes on overpass near Istanbul metro, five hurt: local mayor – Asia Times Fifa arrests: High-ranking officials detained at Zurich hotel – BBC News Former Israeli President Shimon Peres dead at 93 – CBS News Hurricane Matthew pounds Cuba after drenching Haiti – CNN News
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,,

Add a Comment