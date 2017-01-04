US administration ‘100% certain’ about Russian hacking – CNN News
“There’s no question” about what Russia did to “sow doubt and confusion, and getting involved through the cyber domain, into our electoral process,” he told Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.
“And that’s not just an assessment by the President or by Secretary Kerry or other Cabinet officials. It’s an assessment by the entire intelligence community,” he added.
President-elect Donald Trump has raised doubts about that assessment and suggested he has inside information about who was involved.
“The information is there, and it’s rock solid. And we obviously would not have pursued the measures that we pursued without that level of certainty,” he said. “So, yes, we are a 100% certain.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of Trump’s tweet asking why the White House waited to accuse Russia of hacking. It was December 15.( Mick Krever
, CNN)
Link: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/03/politics/russia-trump-hacking-john-kirby-amanpour/index.html
