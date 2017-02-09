We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, February 9, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » US says it killed 11 al-Qaeda operatives in Syria air strikes – BBC News
  • Follow Us!

US says it killed 11 al-Qaeda operatives in Syria air strikes – BBC News 

Posted: 2:34 pm, February 9, 2017 by Desk man

US forces killed 11 members of al-Qaeda in two air strikes near Idlib in Syria, this month, including a former ally of Osama Bin Laden, the Pentagon said.

Captain Jeff Davis, a spokesman, said 10 operatives were killed in a single strike on 3 February.

A second strike on 4 February killed Abu Hani al-Masri, who had close ties to the late al-Qaeda leader, he said.

Al-Masri is said to have set up and run al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan during the 1980s and 1990s.

He also had close ties to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became the leader of al-Qaeda when Bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011.

“These strikes disrupt al-Qaeda’s ability to plot and direct external attacks targeting the US and our interests worldwide,” said Capt Davis.

Al-Qaeda’s influence in Syria operates largely through an affiliate jihadist group, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

The group announced in mid-2016 that it was no longer affiliated with any external group, prompting speculation that it had cut ties with al-Qaeda, although the latter group was not mentioned by name.

It is thought that the leadership structure of Fateh al-Sham is still intertwined with al-Qaeda.

A US operation against al-Qaeda in Yemen last week – the first military action authorised by new president Donald Trump – resulted in the death of a Navy Seal and up to 16 civilians, including children, according to reports.

Mr Trump’s administration declared the operation a success, saying it had yielded valuable intelligence.(BBC News)

LInk: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-38915092

2,626 total views, 2,626 views today

You may also like:

ISIL claims suicide bombings in Yemen’s Aden – Al Jazeera Top al Qaeda leader Sanafi al-Nasr killed in U.S. airstrike, Pentagon says – CNN News 55 terrorists awaiting execution – Arab News US troops embroiled in firefight after helicopter crash in Afghanistan – Fox News Burkina Faso hotel attack leaves 6 Canadians from Quebec dead – CBC News China to launch world’s most powerful hyperspectral satellite – Asia Times Philippine authorities hold 2 men in attack on Saudi clerics Al Qaeda magazine calls for targeting American business leaders – Fox News
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,,,,

Add a Comment