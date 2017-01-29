Villagers fear pollution from Davao coconut oil factory
Even daytime, thick, dense smoke billows from an industrial chimney of Superstar Coconut Products Co., Inc. in Bugac in Ma-a village in Davao City.
See video by clicking link: Air pollution from Superstar Coconut Products Co., Inc. in Bugac in Ma-a village in Davao City in Mindanao.
DAVAO CITY – Villagers have complained about the air pollution from a coconut oil factory here after a white thick, dense smoke had been noticed coming from its huge chimney day and night.
The Superstar Coconut Products Co., Inc. along Bugac in Ma-a village has been emitting dense smoke which stays in the air for so long and the factory operates 24 hours a day throughout the whole week.
Even the village officials say they were not aware the coconut processing factory emits such a thick smoke right in the middle of the populace. “We are not aware of it, but we are going look at this complaint,” said village council member Ricky Baral.
The smoke reaches not only nearby Matina village, but neighboring areas as well. One employee, who identified herself only as Karen, said their manager is Rodante Adante, and efforts to interview him failed. His office also did not return phone calls.
The complaint has been forwarded to the Environment Management Bureau – headed by Metodio Turbella, its regional director – under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Engr. Mary Ann Lumakin, from the DENR, said they have brought the matter to the attention of Turbella after residents fear the pollution may affect their health. “This (smoke emission of factory Superstar Coconut Products Co., Inc.) has been forwarded to the respective EMB RXI (Region 11) inspector. We will keep in touch,” Lumakin said.
In May 2014, a factory worker – Eriberto Abellana – was killed and 7 others injured after one of its boilers exploded. (Mindanao Examiner)
