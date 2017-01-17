Western Mindanao Command has new chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine military has named Major General Carlito Galvez as the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

The 53-year old Galvez, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, replaced Lieutenant General Mayoralgo Dela Cruz, who assumed as Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1985, Galvez also served as commander of the army brigade in the war-torn province of Basilan, and as chief of the government’s cease-fire committee with the rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

And just like other commanders who were assigned at the Western Mindanao Command, Galvez vowed to defeat the Abu Sayyaf and other jihadist groups – but he failed to do this during his stint at army commander in Basilan and Maguindanao.

Brigadier Arnel dela Vega took over Galvez’s position as 6th Infantry Division commander. (Mindanao Examiner)

