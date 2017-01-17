We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, January 17, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Western Mindanao Command has new chief
  • Follow Us!

Western Mindanao Command has new chief 

Posted: 2:56 pm, January 17, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine military has named Major General Carlito Galvez as the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

The 53-year old Galvez, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, replaced Lieutenant General Mayoralgo Dela Cruz, who assumed as Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1985, Galvez also served as commander of the army brigade in the war-torn province of Basilan, and as chief of the government’s cease-fire committee with the rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

And just like other commanders who were assigned at the Western Mindanao Command, Galvez vowed to defeat the Abu Sayyaf and other jihadist groups – but he failed to do this during his stint at army commander in Basilan and Maguindanao.

Brigadier Arnel dela Vega took over Galvez’s position as 6th Infantry Division commander. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

450 total views, 450 views today

You may also like:

Philippines assumes ASEAN chairmanship ﻿Bomb blast kills civilian in Basilan province Civilian shot by soldier over a parking spot in Davao City The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Jan. 16-22, 2017 2 dozens injured in road mishap in South Cotabato Grenade attack injures 3 in Iligan City Pastor, pinatay ng sariling bayaw! Rebels kill tribal leader, 2 others in Davao
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment