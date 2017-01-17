Western Mindanao Command has new chief
ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine military has named Major General Carlito Galvez as the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command.
The 53-year old Galvez, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, replaced Lieutenant General Mayoralgo Dela Cruz, who assumed as Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
A member of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1985, Galvez also served as commander of the army brigade in the war-torn province of Basilan, and as chief of the government’s cease-fire committee with the rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
And just like other commanders who were assigned at the Western Mindanao Command, Galvez vowed to defeat the Abu Sayyaf and other jihadist groups – but he failed to do this during his stint at army commander in Basilan and Maguindanao.
Brigadier Arnel dela Vega took over Galvez’s position as 6th Infantry Division commander. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
450 total views, 450 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,ASEAN 2017
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo