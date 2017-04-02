Why ISIS offered to kill this 4-year-old girl – CNN News 

the shooting intensified and then the strikes started.

“There was dust everywhere,” Ala’a tells us. “My mother started to scream … Rocks and debris were falling down on the house we were in. She said go see what happened.”

Three homes on the block were leveled including the one with his family still inside.

Ala’a says all that was left of his wife was her left leg attached to her torso. He covered her with a blanket and saved his daughter.

All he could hear was his daughter’s feeble cry.

“I could just hear her voice,” he recalls. “There was a block that had fallen on her. There was also a metal frame — that’s what lodged the shrapnel in her face and her eyes. I screamed for her mother, my aunt and uncle but no response.”

Pulling her from the rubble, she was barely recognizable; she was black and looked charred.

They begged the ISIS fighters to allow them to leave. Instead, an Iraqi ISIS member offered to kill his little girl, Hawra’.

“He (an Iraqi ISIS member) said ‘I could just shoot her,'” Ala’a remembers. “He said ‘why do you want to save her, she’s going to die anyways.'”

They even pleaded to go further into ISIS territory in pursuit of medical assistance, but Ala’a says an Egyptian ISIS member, who he thinks was the head of that unit, told them they couldn’t leave because ISIS were using the remaining civilians as human shields.

16-year-old Fatima lies in a bed at a the same Erbil hospital with a broken back. She was injured in an airstrike in the last two weeks though she doesn’t recall specifically which. She only remembers being pulled out of the rubble afterwards.