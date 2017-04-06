We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, April 6, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Woman allegdly left paraplegic ex-boyfriend in woods to die in cold – Fox News
  • Follow Us!

Woman allegdly left paraplegic ex-boyfriend in woods to die in cold – Fox News 

Posted: 4:19 pm, April 6, 2017 by Desk man

A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say she dumped her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and left him to die in the cold.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore tells news outlets in a statement that 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey was charged Monday with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult in 33-year-old Troymaine Johnson’s death.

Investigators say Johnson was last seen March 14 when Coursey picked him up to go for a ride or trip to the store, leaving his wheelchair at home. They say Coursey pushed Johnson out of her car and left him there. He died of hypothermia.

“He was last seen on (March) 14th, and those were some of the coldest nights in recent days,” Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said.

Authorities receiving a tip discovered Johnson’s body three days later at a hunting camp about 70 miles south of Atlanta.

Macon.com reported that Johnson’s body was found lying next to a hunting camper about 150 yards from a gate that had been damaged in a crash. Investigators said they found red paint on the gate that matched the paint on the car Coursey was driving.

“He had no mobility,” Kilgore said. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.(Fox News)

Link: http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/04/06/woman-allegdly-left-paraplegic-ex-boyfriend-in-woods-to-die-in-cold.html

3,407 total views, 3,407 views today

You may also like:

Douglas Tompkins, 72, North Face Founder, Dies in Kayaking Accident – New York Times Erdogan ready to quit if claims of Turkey buying oil from IS confirmed – Asia Times George Lucas weighs in on ‘Star Wars’ controversy – CNN News The Bold Idea Behind a Small Brooklyn School – New York Times Kaketsuken also produced vaccines for animals under unapproved procedures – The Japan News US air strike ‘kills 150 Somali militants’ – BBC News North Korea ‘fires short-range missiles’ – BBC News Mission accomplished? Russia to withdraw troops from Syria on Tuesday – CNN News
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,,

Add a Comment